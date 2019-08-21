LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana teen is being charged with arson in a house fire that killed his father.
Floyd County court records show Adam Hersker faces a felony charge of arson resulting in bodily injury. The 15-year-old allegedly set a fire at a home on Andrea Drive in Floyds Knobs in the early hours of June 16.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Department says Hersker confessed to pouring gasoline on carpet in the home and setting it on fire, after having an argument with his parents, and wanted to hurt them.
As WDRB reported at the time, when the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District arrived at the home about 2 a.m. on Father's Day, they found Dorothy and Michael Hersker badly burned, after they had gone back into the house to make sure their three children were safe.
Two children made it out of the house, but the couple could not find Adam. Dorothy Hersker told police on the night of the fire that Adam has ADHD and anger issues and that he had run away from home but had returned. They weren't sure if he was in the house. Police found him hours later at a house down the street.
The Herskers were both taken to University Hospital in Louisville with severe burns from the fire. Michael Hersker's burns were extensive and covered 80 to 90 percent of his arms and legs, according to court records. He died two weeks after the fire, according to an obituary on the Newcomer Kentuckiana website. He was 47.
Court records show the Herskers were the aunt and uncle of Adam and had legal guardianship of him since he was two years old.
