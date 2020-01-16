CORTLAND, Ind. (WDRB) –- The Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department is in the middle of a big project, designing and building a brand new engine.
The department is responsible for covering 65 square miles. Every five years, the Hamilton Township Fire Protection District pays to replace one apparatus. Currently, the firefighters are working to replace an engine from the 1990s.
“We’re building something that’s ours,” said Cody Hercamp, the department's deputy chief. “This engine will be our first-out engine for most of the calls we have out here. We have to get every mile we can out of it. And we have to spec it so that we have room to grow."
They’re customizing a new $318,000 truck to hold more equipment and an extra 200 gallons of water, which will give firefighters an added two to three minutes before they run out of water.
“Out here in the rural setting, we’re usually on our own for the first 10 to 15 minutes. So we have to have enough water, equipment ... to last us,” Hercamp said.
The community is growing, and the fire department is trying to keep up. A decade ago, firefighters might have made a dozen runs in a year. They made 133 runs in 2019.
Hercamp said the new engine will mean the department will be better equipped for any kind of emergency and will not have to rely so heavily on other departments.
“It’s going to allow us to provide a better service to our community, with being able to carry all that extra equipment,” he said. “It’s something the community can be proud of because they pay the taxes. It’s their truck.”
Even though the new engine is considered a replacement, the department will keep all of its current trucks as it would need additional ones to equip a second fire station, which is under consideration.
