LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're anxiety has been up recently, a summer yoga series in New Albany, Indiana may be what you need to calm down.
The Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center is taking its yoga classes outdoors in August as part of a summer series. Participants will get to enjoy a scenic view from the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater and, on Wednesdays, New Albany's Bicentennial Park.
Founder Glynita Bell said the classes are a holistic approach to self-care in a time when it is badly needed.
"Before COVID, we had yoga inside, and, knowing that we have been cancelling and we have not been seeing clients since March, we wanted to make sure we give our clients the therapeutic experience they get from yoga in a COVID-friendly manner," Bell said.
To register for a hour-long class, which cost $10, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.