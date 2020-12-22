LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers had to use force to arrest a southern Indiana woman accused of threatening sheriff's deputies.
Patricia Nasby was arrested at a home in Scott County. Police said she called 911 several times, threatening to hurt or kill deputies.
When they went to arrest her, they said she refused to listen to officers and had a gun. Officers used a bean bag to take Nasby into custody.
Nobody was hurt.
Nasby is charged with resisting, intimidating with a deadly weapon and calling 911 with threats.
