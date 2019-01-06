Southern Indiana woman celebrates 108th birthday

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Taking a stroll down memory lane is a rather long walk when you've lived 108 years.
Born in 1911, before the Titantic Sunk and Fenway Park saw its first game, Helen Aylsworth has seen her share of history.
"It's great having her here to share new memories with her but also to go back and talk about things that happened 30 years ago or 20 years ago,” her grandson Luke Aylsworth said. "It is kind of amazing to track what she's experienced.”
Helen is a long time resident of French Lick, Indiana. She moved there with her late husband to grow their family for generations.
"We've been a part of the community for over 70 years,” Luke Aylsworth said. “They moved here in 1938 and we've been here pretty much ever since."
Helen spent most of her life as a beloved English and music teacher at Springs Valley Junior-Senior High School.
"She was in charge of some of the choirs, she actually a junior high marching band that would beat some high school groups,” Luke Aylsworth said.
You could say the Aylsworth’s are a musical family. Helen’s husband was the school’s band director, then her son was the band director, and now her grandson is the band director.
Cutting and serving cake for family and friends at her birthday party, Aylsworth felt about how you'd expect at 108.
"Tired,” she said as laughs erupted in the room.
Luke says that's no surprise since Helen has lived such a busy, full life.
"An active mind I think is what she would say has kept her going this long,” he said.
He says she's never let her age define her. "She had a sign in her house that when you come in you'd see it and it says 'Age is a matter of mind. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter.' and I think that's kind of how she lived her life."
Helen was able to teach her family some important lessons along the way.
"It's an era of individuals and people, it's a generation just all about integrity and working hard, loving your family, loving your faith, and I think that sometimes that we lose sight of that in our busy lives today,” Luke Aylsworth said. “Through her life she was able to stop and smell the roses a little bit."
Surrounded by her family at 108, those roses probably smelled pretty sweet.
