LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman who was speeding when she caused a fatal crash is now charged with reckless homicide, police said.
Indiana State Police officials arrested Shannon Hubbard, 50, of Pekin, Indiana, on Thursday in connection with a June 24 crash on a Ripley County, Indiana, road.
Hubbard was speeding when she attempted to pass another vehicle, police said, and crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, 21-year-old Henry Finney, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Toxicology tests show Hubbard, who was injured during the crash but survived, had THC in her system at the time of the accident. She was arrested and jailed in Washington County, Indiana, pending her extradition back to the Ripley County Jail, police said.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.