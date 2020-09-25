LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman was killed on U.S. 31 in a two-car accident in which her vehicle rolled "several times" and came to rest on its roof, police said.
Brianne N. Fluhr, 36, of Seymour, was trying to cross U.S. 31 onto County Road 560N just east of Seymour, at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday when she pulled into the path of a car that was heading north on the highway, police said.
The impact caused Fluhr’s vehicle to roll off the highway on the east side, where it remained inverted when police arrived, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Fluhr was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.
The other vehicle’s driver was treated at the scene and refused further medical treatment, police said, but she later went to the hospital in Seymour and was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for a back injury.
