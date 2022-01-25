Scott County fatal accident on Jan. 24, 2022

Location of fatal car crash in Scott County, Indiana on Jan. 24, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Scott County.

According to Scott County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded  to a crash on State Road 256 near Bethlehem Road around 6:17 a.m. Deputies found two vehicles wrecked from a head-on crash.

Karena Monroe, 51, from Jefferson County, Indiana, died at the scene of the crash. 

The driver of the second vehicle and a passenger were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Both their injuries are unknown.

