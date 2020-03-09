LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman said she sold videos of child molestation to get drug money.
Jamie Simms pleaded guilty Monday in Jeffersonville to child molesting and child exploitation. She was originally arrested in April 2018 after she was accused of sexually abusing a child and selling videos of the abuse.
Court records show Simms admitted to making the videos so she could sell them to pay for drugs.
She's set to be sentenced March 23.
