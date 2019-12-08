NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana mother is on a journey to meet her birth mother, who lives all the way in Thailand, and said the trip will not be made possible without help getting there.
Arisa Ferree sheds tears of joy when she thinks back on what 2019 has given her.
"Having found your birth mother after 32 years not even knowing, or thinking, not knowing if she's even alive," Ferree said, and she cried.
Thirty years ago, Nancy Matlock-Rairdon and her husband at the time decided to adopt after having two miscarriages.
"I remember the phone call," Rairdon said.
Very clearly Rairdon said she remembers the first time she heard a 2-year-old girl from Thailand would be coming to America to complete her family of six.
Nancy flew all the way to Thailand to meet her new daughter.
"I saw them carry her out of the van to bring her into the building, and it was on my birthday, so she was the best birthday present ever," Rairdon said.
Though Ferree says she appreciates growing up in southern Indiana, it does not take away that void she has always felt.
"I just always felt really different," Ferree said.
"I remember times when she'd say, 'Mommy, I wish my skin color was like yours,'" Rairdon said. "And I said, 'Oh, Arisa, you're beautiful the way you are.'"
After years of questions, Ferree recently decided to try and find her birth mother.
"My biggest thoughts growing up were like, I wonder if she ever thought about me because now I have my own children," Ferree said.
Ferree posted about her mission on Facebook with little hope. To her surprise, her post took off and made its way to Thailand, where the right eyes saw it.
"I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would ever find her, because it's like finding a needle in a haystack out there," Ferree said.
Days later, she could not believe she was FaceTiming with her biological mom.
"Just so blown away. It was so surreal," Ferree said. "It's just like looking at somebody, and you're scanning for features — the same features. I'm like we have the same nose."
Ferree said she has talked with her mom, a radio host in Thailand, every day since they first met.
"I feel like a puzzle piece has been put back together. Like something was missing," Ferree sad.
What would make her feel even more complete is to physically hug her mother, but it's not that easy. Ferree says her mother is not in good health and does not have the money to travel. So she and her family are trying raise money so they can go visit her in Thailand.
"There's a bond and a relationship that's formed now in such a short amount of time that like I can't imagine not taking my children with me," said Ferree, a mother of three.
Building up to that moment, they are all learning Thai. Ferree says when she sees her mother face to face she can't wait to tell her "I love you" in her native language.
Ferree and her family, including her adoptive mom, hope to go to Thailand next fall. The set up a GoFundMe page to help make that possible.
