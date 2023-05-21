LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a crash in southern Indiana.
It happened on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Investigators believe the woman was in a car with her husband, both of Columbus, Indiana, traveling northbound on I-65 just north of Crothersville when he lost control of the vehicle "for an unknown reason," according to ISP.
Police said the vehicle left the road and rolled several times. The driver was not injured, but the woman in the passenger seat had been trapped in the vehicle. She was extricated from the vehicle and flown from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries police said are serious, but not life-threatening.
Police believe "speed and unsafe lane movements" contributed to the crash. The driver submitted to a test for intoxication, the results of which are pending.
