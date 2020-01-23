LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A funeral will be held Thursday evening for a southern Indiana youth minister who died from the flu Monday.
In a Facebook post, Reddington Christian Church in Seymour says Allison Williams died after suffering from the flu for several days. The post says she went septic, then went into cardiac arrest at the hospital.
Visitation is at Reddington Christian Church until the funeral begins at 7 p.m.
Williams had been with the church for 11 years. In her obituary, the 36-year-old is described as living a life of ministry.
