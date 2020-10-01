LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southwest Airlines is adding two new routes at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Nonstop service to Fort Myers, Florida, is set to take off just in time for holiday travel. Service will be offered during peak travel days surrounding Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.
The second route, nonstop service to Atlanta, is set to launch on Nov. 4. The flight will operate twice daily, with room for up to 175 passengers.
"This is great news for Louisville and a very good sign that our airport continues to see positive gains from Southwest," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a statement. "The launch of two new routes from the airline just in time for holiday travel really speaks to the strength of our market. We appreciate Southwest's ongoing investment at SDF, especially as the travel industry continues to navigate our way through a worldwide health crisis."
Southwest offers flights to 12 destinations from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.