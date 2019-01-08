LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southwest now offers a nonstop flight from Louisville to Dallas.
The service started Monday. The flight is nonstop from the Louisville International Airport to Dallas Love Field.
"Southwest adding service to their ninth destination from Louisville International Airport speaks volumes to their confidence in the Louisville market and the momentum this airport and region have," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, in a statement.
"It's great to kick off 2019 with a new destination and we only see more growth in our future."
It's the second new Southwest route from Louisville to Texas in the last 12 months.
Service to Houston started in October.
This makes the 11th daily nonstop flight for Southwest from Louisville.
The others go to Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa.
