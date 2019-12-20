LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone looking to travel to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is in luck.
Southwest Airlines will start nonstop service from to the city from Louisville starting Saturday, Dec. 20.
In the past 17 months, Southwest has added three new destinations from Louisville, bringing the total up to 10.
Related Stories:
- Southwest Airlines to offer another nonstop flight from Louisville to Florida
- Southwest Airlines launches new nonstop flight from Louisville to Dallas
- Louisville airport celebrates record growth, on track for biggest year yet
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.