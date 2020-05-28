LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southwest Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights from Louisville to Atlanta beginning Dec. 17.
The airline will make the flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport three times daily with a Boeing 737, with 143 to 175 seats.
Southwest’s website lists departures for Dec. 17 for 6:20 a.m., 1:05 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., costing as little as $84 and as much as $271 for Business Select class.
“This announcement by Southwest is a bright spot for Louisville and SDF,” said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “Thanks to the strong community support, Southwest has continued to invest in Louisville in recent years and the fact they are doing so in the midst of this worldwide crisis speaks to the strength of our market.”
Southwest already offers nonstop flights from Louisville to 11 areas, including Baltimore, Tampa and Las Vegas.
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is served by six airlines that offer flights to more than 30 nonstop destinations, the airport authority said in an email.
