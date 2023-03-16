LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in west Louisville early Thursday.
The Louisville Fire Department received the first call about a two-story home on fire in the 300 bock of North 27th Street around 12:45 a.m. Fire crews were on the scene two minutes later, according to Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper.
It took 35 minutes for the 25 responding firefighters to get the flames under control, but the home was destroyed. Nearby houses suffered no damage.
The Red Cross is assisting the four adults who lived in the home.
Cooper said a space heater started the fire.
