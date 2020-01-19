LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Firefighters worked a house fire in the Belknap neighborhood after a space heater sparked a fire.
Louisville Fire Department says the fire started just before 9 a.m. Sunday at a two-story home on Yale Drive.
27 firefighters were able to help extinguish the flames in less than 30 minutes.
LFD determined that a space heater started the fire in the bedroom of the first floor.
One elderly man was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.
According to the Louisville Division of Fire Facebook page, home heating is the second leading cause of home fires. Firefighters strongly discourage the use of space heaters. For homes with space heaters, firefighters urge you to remember the following information:
• Keep anything that can burn / ignite at least three feet away from the space heater.
• Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off if it tips over.
• Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets. Do not use extension cords or power strips.
• Turn space heaters off when you are leaving the room or going to bed.
• Only use portable heaters listed by a recognized testing laboratory and follow manufacturers instructions.
• Use refueling precautions with kerosene heaters.
