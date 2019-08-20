LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Spaghetti Junction has reopened after a semi hauling rolls of steel overturned early Tuesday morning.
The wreck occurred around 3:15 Tuesday morning where I-71 South and I-64 West merge into I-65 South.
The Kentucky Department of Transportation originally estimated that the interstate would be shut down in that area until 7:30 Tuesday morning. Crews made quick work of the cleanup and had the interstate reopened by 6:10 a.m.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
As reported by WDRB's Marcus Green, the junction, where I-64, I-65 and I-71 converge, was rebuilt in 2016 as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, but there have been numerous crashes in the area involving heavy trucks in recent weeks, including four in June alone.
In late July, federal authorities gave Kentucky the green light to begin crafting plans to improve safety in Spaghetti Junction.
