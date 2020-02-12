LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Spalding University said it plans to launch a doctor of social work program, the first in Louisville, in response to increasing levels of trauma related to violence, addiction and economic disparity.
The program would address “a societal need to prepare a greater number of social workers, especially those of color and from minority groups, to lead nonprofit organizations, teach on college social work faculties and serve in advanced clinical practice,” the university said Wednesday in a news release.
The program, which would launch in August, would provide master’s level social workers with “advanced professional development for trauma-informed practice and leadership,” the institution said. Fewer than 20 such programs exist nationally, the institution said.
Spalding said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the number of social work jobs will increase by 16% in the decade before 2026.
“There is no doubt that the world needs more social workers, and for that to happen, social workers need people to train and lead them,” said Shannon Cambron, chair of Spalding's School of Social Work.
“Spalding’s DSW program will prepare practicing social workers to become those faculty instructors and nonprofit leaders that our industry critically needs," Cambron added. "In particular, we encourage students of diverse backgrounds – in terms of race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity – to pursue their doctorate with us and help infuse agencies and schools with social work leaders who look, think, worship and love like the clients they serve and the students they teach.”
The 48-credit-hour program, which is meant to be completed over four years, still has to be approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Interested students must apply by April 30.
Spalding is a private university founded in 1814.
