LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dorm at Spalding University has been evacuated because of mold.
Last week, two female students were having respiratory issues and went to an on-campus clinic.
"Although we weren't really sure that it was a problem within the facility," said Rush Sherman, chief financial officer at Spalding. "Whenever we get a complaint like that, we will test."
Sherman said the tests uncovered the mold issue inside the dorm.
"It's actually a little white powdery mold that you wouldn't even notice unless you had a flashlight," he said. "We found it mostly on some of the bed furniture."
Sherman said it's a common mold that's neither toxic nor dangerous, but as a precaution, about 70 students were temporarily relocated, and professionals were brought in to clean the dorm.
"We knew that we wanted to be as conservative as possible and jump on it right away," Sherman said. "So we thought it's going to be easier to just go ahead and move the students out so that we can really just keep this window very short."
Some of the students were moved to another building on campus, and the others are being housed at the University of Louisville, but Spalding is covering room and board and providing transportation.
"We even did things like buying linens, so that way, they didn't have to worry about sheets or pillows or things like that down at U of L," Sherman said.
Meanwhile, Madison Jaggers, a resident assistant one of those students that has moved, said they're making the best of the situation, but they're also looking forward to moving back home.
"We consider it to be kind of a mini vacation to be able to go to U of L," Jaggers said. "But I am excited to be [going] back home."
University officials said students should be able to move back into Morrison Hall by the end of the month.
