LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University is launching a new program to help health care workers gain another certification.
The university is partnering with Kentucky-based FlightBridgeED, a medical education company, to teach registered nurses and paramedics skills to care and transport ill or injured patients.
According to a news release, Spalding's program will be one of few across the country to offer online Critical Care Transport certification.
"Nurses, paramedics and first responders who are skilled in critical care transport are true heroes whose actions save lives in high-pressure, emergency settings," university President Tori Murden McClure said in a news release. "Spalding is proud and excited to launch a convenient online program that supports health care workers who seek to learn these critically important skills."
The program is pending the approval of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, according to a news release. It consist of four, three-credit-hour courses and can be completed in one semester.
Online courses start Jan. 30, 2021. Applications are currently being accepted on Spalding's website.
