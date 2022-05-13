LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of Spalding University was honored by Harvard Divinity School, which is constituent school of Harvard University.
Tori Murden McClure is an honoree of the Peter J. Gomes, STB '68 Distinguished Alumni Honors, according to a news release. The award celebrates "outstanding people who connect betterment, learning and compassion to nature."
Peter J. Gomes was also a mentor of McClure.
“Peter was a guide in so many aspects of life," McClure said in a news release. "While at Harvard Divinity he understood my passion for justice, frustration with inequities, and need to escape to nature to process the balance of those things. His encouragement and guidance were paramount for me when I decided to ski the geographical South Pole.”
