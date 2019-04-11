LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University is ready to break ground on a new soccer and softball complex.
The official groundbreaking of Spalding Fields is scheduled Friday afternoon on South Ninth Street. The seven-acre complex is part of a $30 million campaign, Spalding's biggest capital project ever.
The complex will include a pair of turf soccer fields, which will be ready this fall, and a turf softball field, which will be ready next spring. The project includes lights so it can be used year-round. The fields can also be used for field hockey and lacrosse. Other schools and clubs will be able to rent the facilities.
Spalding Fields is being built on the site of a former industrial tract that has been vacant for years. The property is located between South Eighth and South Ninth Streets and is bounded by West Kentucky and West Breckenridge Streets. School leaders say it will help beautify the Ninth Street corridor.
The complex will allow both the soccer and softball teams will have on campus facilities for the first time. Currently, the soccer teams practice and play home games at Louisville Collegiate School's Champions Trace venue, and the softball team plays at Holy Cross High School.
