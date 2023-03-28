LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rats are about to hit the racetrack for Spalding University's annual "Running of the Rodents."
The race is set for noon on April 13 in the College Street Ballroom at the university on South Second Street.
Fans will be able to watch specially-trained rats race around a 16-foot long racetrack. The winning rat gets a garland of fruit ring cereal.
Throughout "Rat Week," which runs from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, students and staff at the school participate in scavenger hunts, contests and a field day.
This year marks the 50th year for the race, which started in 1973 when a former biology professor "overheard a student complaining about the 'rat race' of finals week" and came up with the idea of racing lab rats from the university's biology department.
University officials said the annual tradition "serves as both a stress reducer and a unique method of teaching students about animal care as well as behavior modification techniques."
The "Running of the Rodents" is free and open to the public.
