LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special Christmas celebration for some local kids who might be feeling the weight of their family situations this holiday season.
Robert Jamison Ministries held its annual holiday party for children with parents in prison or jail.
The goal is to spread hope and love with a dinner, activities and presents under the Christmas tree.
"What we're trying to do is make Christmas easier for these kids because their parents are incarcerated. And so what we're trying to do is show some joy, show some love in (a) caring atmosphere," Executive Director Yvette Jamison said.
33 children and their caretakers attended the celebration this year. This is the 6th year for the event, but the organization works with these kids year round.
