LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police trooper took part in a special delivery last week after a woman went into labor on the way to the hospital.
According to a news release from ISP, it all took place on Friday, at 12:30 p.m.
Police say Trooper Thomas Maymi was working on the Indiana Toll Road near the 52 mile marker, near Center Township in LaPorte County, Indiana, when he spotted a semi truck stopped on the westbound side of the interstate.
According to the news release, a man got out and ran across the highway asking for help. He said his pregnant wife was in the truck and was about to give birth.
Trooper Maymi called EMS and accompanied the man into the truck to check on her.
"Upon entering the truck, Trp. Maymi was greeted by the driver's wife who said she was in labor," the news release states. "It became quite clear to the Trooper that there was not enough time to transport the patient to the hospital and he would be delivering the baby."
Police say Trooper Maymi assisted the woman until LaPorte County EMS arrived. The baby was born two minutes later.
"We are pleased to announce that baby, mom, dad and even Trooper Maymi are doing fine," the news release states. "The proud parents have named their newborn Malaki Thomas Robertson, his middle name after Thomas Maymi."
The child weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
