LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rare election will take place in January so some Kentucky voters can decide who should replace a retiring state senator.
A special election to fill Dan Seum's seat will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14. His resignation officially took effect Saturday.
The 79-year-old Republican said he just wasn't enjoying his job like he should anymore.
Seum represented Bullitt County and part of Jefferson County.
To view Governor Bevin's official writ of election ordering the special election, CLICK HERE.
Previous:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.