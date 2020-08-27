LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky high school football players, coaches and fans feel like they are in limbo.
The football season is scheduled to kick off in a few weeks, but there's still some uncertainty surrounding fall sports.
Mike Marksberry, head football coach and athletic director at Spencer County High School, said everyone is pumped about the start of Friday night football
"September 11, we open up here against Collins," he said. "With everything we've been through as a society, from March until now, I mean, I just think people are excited to be able to watch anything."
The Bears are expected to have a good season, but that's not the only thing players, coaches and fans are excited about. On Monday, the team started practicing in helmets. And it was the first practice in the school's new $6.3 million sports complex and first since the pandemic.
"For us, it's a little extra special with the new facility," Marksberry said.
The team is also following strict guidelines from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
"All of our players wear masks to practice, and when they can, they'll social distance," Marksberry said. "The players have to bring their own water. We are disinfecting pads and footballs during practice and rotating them in. Our coaches also wear masks. And that's with every sport. That's with soccer. That's with volleyball."
But Marksberry said news of a special meeting of the Kentucky Board of Education has taken some of the steam out of a lot of people.
"It's almost been like, OK, this person says 'yes,' and the kids get excited. 'Well, we gotta wait for this person,'" Marksberry said, adding that he has not heard from anyone from the Kentucky Board of Education, but he has heard from players and fans.
"I don't really know what the facts were about that, but it just got started on social media."
In an interview with WDRB News on Thursday, Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Kevin C. said Friday's special meeting is to discuss safety concerns, nothing more.
"There's no decision before the state board on canceling athletics. There's no decision on postponing. It's all about getting it into the public record, the concern, abiding by the state's moral responsibility to oversee the common schools," Brown said. "There is concern, of course, on high-contact sports all over the country, all over the world right now. So, it's certainly appropriate for the state board to discuss that."
Marksberry hopes nothing changes before the start of the season. He said it's not just about sports but also making a difference in the lives of students.
"We are not just all about playing," he said. "It's all about doing things safely and taking care of the kids."
Marksberry said they will also limit the number of people inside the new sports complex to 20-40% of capacity. The Kentucky Board of Education video teleconference meeting is scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday. To watch, click here.
