LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of basketball teams from across the state hit the hardwood on Saturday, hoping to bring home a championship title.
More than 700 athletes will be competing in the Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament this weekend.
52 teams are competing in the event, which is held at the MidAmerica Sports Center on Watterson Trail.
There is also a skills competition and a dance held for athletes.
"We make it a weekend-long thing, and everybody really comes out and enjoys this and it packs this place up," Hunter Brislin, with Special Olympics Kentucky, said.
Games will continue on Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. and running through the afternoon.
