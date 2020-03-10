LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In the wake of coronavirus concerns, Special Olympics Kentucky has canceled their state basketball tournament that was scheduled to take place in Louisville this weekend.
The organization announced the decision Tuesday after consulting with Special Olympics, Inc., according to a statement.
"We know this is disappointing to all our athletes who have worked so hard and who were so excited to compete this weekend. Basketball means so much in our state and we know this is an event everyone looks forward to," the statement read.
"We know that we serve an often medically vulnerable population," the statement said. "With that in mind, we couldn’t justify going ahead with the tournament."
The tournament was scheduled to be held at the MidAmerica Sports Center.
