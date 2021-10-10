LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season is officially underway again.
Saint Xavier High School hosted more than 200 athletes from across Kentucky on Sunday for the regional tournament, which included eight teams from Louisville.
More than a dozen teams competed in the first of three regional tournaments that will be held in the state.
Last year, the program held a non-contact season to minimize the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release. This season, passing and catching returned to the game.
For organizers, it's a welcome return of a popular sport.
"It's great," Hunter Brislin, the director of sports and competition for Special Olympics Kentucky, said. "It means a lot to us as staff obviously, but most importantly it means a lot to our athletes and the coaches and their family members to be able to be out here and have somewhat a sense of normalcy - it's a good feeling for everybody."
The next regional tournament tournament will be held in Crestview Hills on Oct. 17 and the final tournament will take place on Oct. 24 in Danville.
After all the regional tournaments are held, teams will be invited to play in a state tournament in Lexington in November.
