FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are in Frankfort for day three of Governor Matt Bevin's special session to address surging pension costs.
State House members started the day debating a likely vote Monday on HB 1 sponsored by Rep. James Tipton. HB 1 contains the governor's proposals for helping regional universities and quasi-government agencies deal with a crippling increase in their pension costs. It would freeze agencies' pension contribution rate for one year.
The bill is expected to get enough Republican support to pass, but Democrats and other opponents say it breaks the inviolable contract because it could affect the benefits of the agencies' current employees. If the measure passes, it will head to the State Senate where a final vote is expected by Wednesday.
Tipton says without this bill, the agencies' pension contributions will jump from around 49 percent of payroll to more than 80 percent. He says the bill gives the agencies a one-time window to make a decision whether to stay in the state retirement system. If the agencies decide to leave, they'll have the option of paying their outstanding obligation in a lump sum or in installments. Each agency will also have to decide whether or not to keep their eligible employees in the system or place them in a 401(k) style plan. Tipton admits there are no good options
But Democratic Rep. Joe Graviss of Woodford County says HB 1 has provisions that bind future general assemblies and financial obligations for as much as 30 years in the future at a cost of more than $800 million. Graviss says he's concerned the bill violates the inviolable contract because the employees of these agencies are part of the Kentucky Retirement System.
