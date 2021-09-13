LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum is hiring more than 20 sales representatives for positions in Louisville, the company announced Monday.
According to a news release, the sales representatives work includes door-to-door sales of Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice to new customers.
The positions offer unlimited earning potential, paid sales training, a $2,500 commission guarantee and unlimited mileage reimbursement.
