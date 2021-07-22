LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum is sending thousands of dollars to several local nonprofits.
The cable company is donating $2,500 to The Hope Buss. The money will help the organization provide food and housing to the homeless and people who find themselves in need.
It's also donating $1,000 to Change Today, Change Tomorrow. The nonprofit plans on using the money to buy WiFi hotspots for areas where homeless people gather.
The funding was made available through Spectrum's Employee Community Grants.
