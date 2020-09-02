LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's oldest and biggest art museum is losing its leader.
Speed Art Museum Director Stephen Reily is leaving in spring, according to a news release from the museum.
Since taking the job in 2017, Reily has boosted contributions to the museum by 50% and launched the popular "After Hours" monthly events, the museum said. He also helped implement the "Speed for All" program, which provides free family museum memberships to people who have difficulty covering the cost.
"Once I realized that I wanted to serve the Speed for longer – but not forever – I set a number of milestones defining what I hoped to accomplish during my tenure," Reily said in the news release. "Those milestones were built around our mission of 'inviting everyone to celebrate art, forever,' and together with my leadership team, our colleagues, and volunteers, we will achieve most of those milestones by early 2021. While continuing that work, we’ve also faced the unexpected task of operating the Speed (and reopening safely to the public) during a global pandemic.
"I love the Speed, my colleagues, and my city," Reily said, "and I’ve focused my energy on building an organization that can attract a Director they all deserve."
Reily will remain at the Speed Art Museum until his replacement is chosen.
