LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Speed Art Museum is working on a project that will transform 3 acres of grounds into a public green space and cultural environment.
The art museum in Louisville announced its plans for Speed Outdoors, an ungated public sculpture park that will be freely accessible to the public all the time.
According to a news release Wednesday, 13 large-scale sculptures by Zaha Hadid, Sol LeWitt, Kulapat Yantrasast and Deborah Butterfield will augment the art park's first installations. There is a $22 million capital campaign underway to raise funds for construction and ongoing operations.
"The Speed Outdoors represents our vision for a museum shaped by dedication to inclusivity, belonging, and boundless forms of creativity," Raphaela Platow, director of the Speed Art Museum, said in a news release Wednesday. "Paying homage to the Olmsted brothers' dream of a Louisville connected by public parklands and emphasizing the restorative potential of accessible green space, it will serve as a welcoming forum for the whole community to connect with art, nature, and each other for generations to come."
The art park will also offer creative outdoor programming. There will be pollinator-friendly native flora and at least 150 native trees will be planted. The Speed Art Museum anticipates around half a million visitors each year. It will be developed in coordination with the University of Louisville.
The art park is expected to be completed in 2025.
