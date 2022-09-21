LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Art of Bourbon auction is on Thursday.
The auction will raise money for the Speed Art Museum. It's free to go to in-person or take part in online. The event starts at 6 p.m. while the auction begins at 7:15 p.m.
Some of the big items up for bid include an 8-year-old Booker's bottled in 1987 valued at $10,000, 1905 Old Overholt Rye valued at $14,000, and a 2020 King of Kentucky Barrel 6 valued at $8K-$10K.
To view the entire auction catalogue, click here.
This is the 5th year for the auction. For more information, click here.
