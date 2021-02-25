LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An exhibit about Breonna Taylor is coming to the Speed Art Museum.
The exhibit, called "Promise, Witness, Remembrance," will reflect on Taylor's life and death, and the protests that followed in Louisville and across the world, according to the Speed Museum's website.
Allison Glenn, who curated the exhibit, says the exhibit will explore "the dualities between a personal, local story and the nation’s reflection on the promise, witness, and remembrance of too many Black lives lost to gun violence."
Glenn worked with two advisory groups, one made up of Louisville researchers, mental health professionals and community members, while another was made up of artists and activists from across the country.
The exhibit is set to start Wednesday, April 7 and last until Sunday, June 6.
