LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing three counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting and kidnapping in Spencer County early Tuesday morning.
According to an arrest report, Spencer Co. deputies were attempting to serve a warrant for Matthew Waits, 33, at a home on Little Mount Road. The deputies heard movement in the basement before two men emerged. Police say Waits then fired a gun at deputies saying he would kill all of the deputies if they did not leave.
According to the report, Waits fired more than 30 rounds at the deputies. Waits then announced he had a hostage named Sara, that he would kill unless the deputies left. Waits was eventually arrested. Leslie Tindle, 36, was also arrested at the scene after attempting to enter the house after police told her to stay away.
Waits was wanted by police for an incident on Dec. 28. The arrest warrant accuses Waits of three counts of attempted murder after he fired at least five rounds into a car with two adults and one child inside. Waits then fled the scene.
Waits was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center. He is now facing three counts of attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, kidnapping, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, violation of a domestic violence order, and fleeing police.
