LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some rural areas in Kentucky are changing the way they're trying to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Spencer County, Kentucky, public health officials are moving away from mass vaccination clinics. Instead, they're focusing on getting more information out about the benefits of getting the shot.
They've offered the vaccine at concerts, parades and fairs and plan to make it available at back-to-school events.
They've also encouraged local doctors to raise the issue with patients.
In early May, Spencer County was among the least-vaccinated counties in Kentucky at just 17%.
