TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County is considering adding a new fee for all property owners aimed at funding 911 service that first responders say has been underfunded for years.
The flat fee of $22.08 a year would apply to the more than 7,000 property owners in Spencer County and go directly to 911 service.
For years, the county has charged a $1.84 fee per month on every landline owner's phone bill. Due to the drastic decrease in people using landlines, that funding mechanism has quickly dried up. It used to provide about $150,000, but it now only funds about $71,000.
"Our projections are that this would bring in about $155,000." Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire District Chief Nathan Nation said. "Our proposal is nothing new. A lot of counties in Kentucky have done it."
For 10 years, Spencer County has contracted with Kentucky State Police and had all dispatch services run through its Frankfort post. It pays KSP just more than $100,000. The rest of the money would go to improvements for first responders radio equipment and infrastructure.
"We still have a lot of rural area where terrain is difficult and portable coverage is difficult," Nation said. "It's very important for police officers. Some things that could be explored in the future are in-car repeaters, because once they get out of their cars, coverage is pretty bad."
If implemented, the landline fee would be discontinued.
There's no word on when fiscal court might make a decision.
