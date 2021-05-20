TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a push to reach people in more rural counties, the North Central District Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday in Spencer County.
The clinic, held inside the Spencer County EMS building, was open from 3-6 p.m. with no appointment needed.
"It’s more of a hometown, community feeling for people to get their vaccines here, because it’s local," said Tony Millet, environmental supervisor for the North Central District Health Department. "They know the people at the health department. It’s just a more comfortable situation."
The North Central District covers Henry, Trimble, Spencer and Shelby counties.
Data on the state COVID-19 website shows just 18% of the population in Spencer County is vaccinated. That's one of the lowest county percentages across the state.
"I think that some people have had an issue with not understanding the vaccine," Millet said.
Those getting the shot Thursday said it wasn't being hesitant that's kept them from getting vaccinated until now. Instead, it was mostly about making it convenient. One man said his busy work schedule had prevented him from getting vaccinated until this clinic. Another said because of an underlying health condition, he wanted to talk with his doctor first. Others said transportation can be an issue.
“I think maybe because so many people live on the outskirts further into the county," said Steve Pulliam, who lives in Spencer County and came to the vaccine clinic Thursday.
He said he had been waiting for the Johnson & Johnson shot to become available again after the recent pause. The clinic offered a choice between the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday. Millet said 200 J&J doses were available, and 180 Moderna doses were available. By the end of the clinic, just more than 50 people had shown up to get shots.
"I feel a lot better now that I can get rid of the mask and I’ll be safe," said Donald Pugh, one of the people who received the vaccine Thursday.
Millet said Spencer, Henry, Trimble, and Shelby counties are offering Moderna vaccines every Thursday at local health departments by appointment.
"We’ve done mass vaccination clinics for our district and we’ve started to do individual county vaccinations," he said. "We’re also doing school vaccinations as well for outreach. We’re doing homebound vaccinations as well."
There will be a vaccine clinic at Spencer County Middle School and Spencer County High School on Friday using the Pfizer vaccine, now available to anyone 12 years old and up.
Millet said the clinic will be at the high school from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and then will be at the middle school from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Those clinics are only open to students and their parents because of the school settings.
For anyone who received the Moderna vaccine at the clinic Thursday, Millet said they can come back to the same location at the same time in four weeks for their second dose.
