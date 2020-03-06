TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After meeting for more than an hour behind closed doors on Friday, the Spencer County Fiscal Court decided, for the second night in a row, to delay a vote on whether to terminate Spencer County Animal Control Director David Wood.
Wood shot a dog in the head, and the dog's body was found in a dumpster. Wood maintains he euthanized the dog, but the dog's owner said it could have been saved.
Some residents now accuse county leaders of dragging their feet in deciding Wood's future.
At the end of Friday's meeting, Lawrence Trageser, who said he found the dog in the dumpster, shouted questions at Judge Executive John Riley.
"Why don't you answer the question?" Trageser demanded. "Why weren't you here last night?"
Wood admits to shooting the dog after it was hit by a car. Wood said the dog was suffering, couldn't use her back legs or tail, appeared to have a broken back, and wasn't wearing a collar.
But Tommy Lewis, who owned the 9-year-old Chihuahua, named Abigail, said he's not happy with that explanation, nor the county leaders' lack of action.
"When it's a bunch of dirty stuff going on, they're gonna cover it up," he said. "They're gonna keep covering it up until they've got to make a decision."
Lewis provided a photo that he said was taken by a witness at the crash scene that showed his dog lying in the road bleeding, but still awake and alive.
"If he'd have called me and told me the truth, I might have left it alone," said Lewis. "But when you lied to me and dumped my dog in the dumpster, you made it rough for me, so I'm gonna keep pushing it. And I'm not gonna stop."
John Coots, who represents Wood, told WDRB Thursday that Wood didn't break any laws and acted within his rights as an animal control officer.
Riley had no comment Friday.
The fiscal court's next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 16.
Lewis said he'll be there.
"I'll keep waiting," he said. "This ain't gonna go away."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.