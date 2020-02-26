TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County athletic director and football coach Mike Marksbury has seen both highs and lows in his time with the program.
He was hired on as head football coach in 2011. Back then, there was no fieldhouse or weight room for his players. There was no locker room for cross country and track runners, and there certainly weren't any athletic facilities to brag about.
Now, that's different.
"It's just pretty overwhelming, really, when you stand back and look at it," Marksbury said, smiling, as he looked over the new locker room.
It'll be about two weeks before his football players — and players of other sports on campus — get to move in here for good.
"The way people are going to view this when people get here, it's going to be a very friendly environment," he said.
The $6.3 million facility broke ground in late 2018 immediately following a home football game against Marshall County. The work has continued.
A football locker room, multi-use locker rooms, offices, training rooms, laundry rooms and a top-of-the-line weight room complement the inside of the new facility.
It's quite the difference from the current football "locker room" that sits in the corner of an old shop class room. Even with the lacking facilities, the morale never changed.
"One thing we never lacked on was school spirit and the people we put in the stands and everything like that," Marksbury said. "That's still the case today — the way our community, our faculty and our students support our programs."
The new facility didn't come without sacrifice, however. Spencer County had to forgo all home football games last season in order to get the project competed. While it was a pain for senior student-athletes who couldn't finish their careers with a few home games, it was an even bigger hit to the bank account.
"Even though Nelson County was gracious in opening up their facility to us, it was a tremendous hit to us on our budget," Marksbury said.
While finances may have lacked in the last season, school officials think the new facility will boost attendance to sporting events and create a better environment. It will also keep student athletes from opting to attend private schools for better amenities, officials believe.
"Now those students in Spencer County don't have to do that anymore," Marksbury said. "Everything that you need academically and athletically is right here."
While there's still a few finishing touches to put on the building, it's nearly ready for football, soccer, track, baseball, softball and whatever other players to come trampling through. That, Marksbury said, you can't put a price tag on.
"For me, seeing the excitement on the kids will be priceless," he said.
