LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local sheriff's office is using stuffed versions of its K-9 officer to comfort children.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky recently posted an image to social media showing Spencer — it's K-9 officer — surrounded by several smaller stuffed animal replicas of himself.
Deputies use the stuffed toys to comfort kids who have been in traumatizing situations.
You can get one for yourself. They cost $15, and the profits help the sheriff's office buy more for their supply to help kids.
If you'd like to purchase one, just call the Spencer County Sheriff's Office at 502-477-3200.
