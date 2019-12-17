LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The spirits industry is cheering the progress of federal legislation that would extend a critical tax cut that the beverage industry said could affect what kind of beer you’ll get to drink next year.
The legislation would grant a one-year extension to the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which is set to expire Jan. 1.
Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said legislators passed the extension bill in the U.S. House on Tuesday. He said he expects that, with the support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the legislation also will pass in the Senate.
Kentucky craft brewers had told WDRB News this month that they worried the end of the tax break would have far-reaching consequences on investments, beer prices and even the types of beers you’ll get to drink next year.
Nathaniel Gravely, owner of Louisville-based Gravely Brewing Co., had said the bill’s expiration would double his federal tax bill and that the higher expenses would force brewers to think hard about anything from expansion plans to higher beer prices to what types of beers they will be brewing.
The Beer Institute had said that the expiration of the legislation would mean a tax increase for America’s beer industry of $100 million next year.
A spokesman for the Kentucky Guild of Brewers had told WDRB News that the industry was urging Congress to make the tax break permanent — or to at least extend it.
The Senate bill had 73 co-sponsors in February, meaning nearly three quarters of the chamber’s members were supporting it. Co-sponsors of the House bill included Kentucky Reps. Bret Guthrie, R, and John Yarmuth, D.
