LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mayor led a virtual conversation with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and mayors from across the globe.
Cities are facing tremendous social, economic, health and environmental challenges. Mayor Greg Fischer led the discussion on Tuesday with the U.S. Conference of Mayors. They discussed how to provide kind and compassionate leadership.
"We need a sense of oneness of entire human being. Different religion, different nation, these are secondary. We are all human beings," says the Dalai Lama.
"When I became mayor of Louisville ten years ago, His Holiness inspired me to proclaim compassion as a core value that would guide our city government, and to define compassion as the work we do to help people realize their full human potential," Fischer said. "Louisville's focus on compassion is something that resonates worldwide and is so relevant in today's world, and who better to underscore that with mayors than His Holiness."
The discussion touched on topics including questions about unity, the pandemic, poverty, hatred, division and peace, His Holiness says, "We need the sense of oneness of 7 billion human beings. We are the same human being with the same emotion and same mind."
The conversation was translated into 14 languages and included leaders from the U.S, Norway, the Philippines, Italy and Canada.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.