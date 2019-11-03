LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betters set the September bar high after the legalization of sports betting.
Betters wagered a new record amount of money on legalized sports betting with the opening of the NFL season adding a factor into the increase.
Nearly $1.4 billion was placed on sports teams and in betting lines.
Indiana became the latest state to legalize betting on sports match-ups. In total, 13 states now allow some form of sports betting.
