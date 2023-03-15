LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is one step away from legalizing sports betting.
A Senate committee endorsed House Bill 551 Wednesday morning. The bill now heads to the Senate floor, with a vote expected near the end of the month.
Previous attempts to authorize sports wagering have fallen short, but this year's effort is a pared-down bill that does not legalize online poker, nor daily fantasy sports.
If the Senate passes the bill, which Gov. Andy Beshear supports, Kentuckians will be able to bet on games at horse tracks and at historical horse racing venues like Derby City Gaming.
Online and app-based platforms like FanDuel and Draft Kings will also be legal if they are affiliated with one of the horse tracks.
The measure is expected to generate about $22 million annually in tax revenue for the state.
